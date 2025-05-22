'It's not only white farmers': South Africa's richest man rebukes Trump's claims of racial persecution and 'white genocide'

As US President Donald Trump hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Oval Office on Tuesday, he addressed his concerns over the alleged genocide of "white farmers" in South Africa.

Not just Ramaphosa, but South Africa’s richest man, Johann Rupert, a billionaire Afrikaner, also spoke in favour of the South African president, rebuking Trump's claims.

Rupert countered claims of racial persecution against white minorities, saying that while criminality was rife, Black people were more often the victims.

Also read: Trump shows WION screengrab to back his claims of 'White Genocide' in South Africa

“We have too many deaths, but it’s across the board. It is not only white farmers,” Rupert told Trump.

While Ramaphosa maintained his calm as Trump kept ambushing him with his claims, saying that he hoped Trump would listen to the voices of South Africans on this issue.

Then, he pointed out the white members of his delegation, including South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert, golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

"If there was a genocide, these three gentlemen would not be here," Ramaphosa said.

However, Trump interrupted, "But you do allow them to take land, and then when they take the land, they kill the white farmer, and when they kill the white farmer nothing happens to them."

The South African president responded, "No".

Also read: From Zelensky to Ramaphosa: Donald Trump's Oval Office ambush continues | Who's next?

Further, Ramaphosa acknowledged that there was "criminality in our country... people who do get killed through criminal activity are not only white people, the majority of them are black people".

But Trump looked at the video, and while referring to it, said, "The farmers are not black. I don't say that's good or bad, but the farmers are not black..."

Trump played a video of an inflammatory speech made by Ramaphosa's colleague, calling for the death of white farmers in the African nation. He also showed handouts about the alleged genocide.

"We have many people that feel they’re being persecuted, and they’re coming to the United States. Generally, they’re white farmers and they’re fleeing South Africa, and .... it’s a very sad thing to see. But I hope we can have an explanation of that because I know you don’t want that," Trump said.