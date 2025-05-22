Clips from WION's video were featured in a discussion between the US President Donald Trump and the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 21 in the Oval Office. While talking about the murders of White Afrikaners in South Africa, President Donald Trump showed clippings of articles which featured images from WION's videos.

There had been growing frustration among the US administration, centred around the alleged murders of White Afrikan farmers. President Donald Trump asked his executives to dim the lights in the Oval Office and play a video which featured white crosses representing burial sites of the white farmers. President Trump then showed news reports from different outlets like American Thinker, Daily Mail UK, to make a case about the tragedy of White Afrikaners.

The article titled “Let's talk about Africa, which is where tribalism takes you," featured a screengrab from a video of WION. The video was about 100 women who were raped and burnt alive during mass jailbreak in Goma. It was about the horrific atrocity that followed the escape of thousands of male inmates amid chaos. Chaos unfolded as a Rwandan-backed rebel group entered the Congo’s Goma. Senior UN official says female inmates were attacked inside Goma’s Munzenze prison.

WION has been extensively covering all the global developments and remains committed to unbiased and objective reporting.