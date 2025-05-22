US President Donald Trump has turned the White House invite for world leaders into a big show of unprecedented ambush. From Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump has not shied away from confronting the world leaders in a message that seemingly tells them who is the boss! The televised Oval Office ambush is Trump's new trump card in the world of diplomacy. In the Trumpian world, leaders are either on his side or he makes sure that they are humiliated in front of the media at the White House.

Trump confronts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

US President Donald Trump on May 21 confronted his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House over the alleged genocide of 'white farmers' in South Africa. Even as both had a friendly start to the meeting at the Oval Office wherein Trump spoke about golf and trade, Trump shifted tones and played video of an inflammatory speech made by Ramaphosa's colleague, calling for the death of white farmers in the African nation. He also showed handouts about the alleged genocide.

"We have many people that feel they’re being persecuted, and they’re coming to the United States. Generally, they’re white farmers and they’re fleeing South Africa, and .... it’s a very sad thing to see. But I hope we can have an explanation of that, because I know you don’t want that," Trump said.

"That's really the purpose of the meeting," he added.

Reports have claimed that Trump's videos are "unrelated" and "misleading." Reports also said that the confrontation highlighted Trump’s continued support for a debunked conspiracy theory - that is also supported by his friend Elon Musk. Standing near Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Musk nodded when President Trump said, "Elon is from South Africa. This is what Elon wanted."

Maintaining his calm, President Ramaphosa denied ever seeing this video before. Ramaphosa also said, "These are concerns we are willing to talk to you about."

WATCH

Trump confronts Canada's Mark Carney

During a high-stakes meeting at the Oval Office, Donald Trump told Mark Carney, "never say never" — when confronted by the Canadian prime minister, about his repeated statements suggesting Canada could become the United States'51ststate. Trump also told Carney that Canada as the 51st US state would be 'wonderful marriage.'

Carney, in response, said that Canada would never be for sale.

WATCH

Trump confronts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

In a fiery public confrontation, Donald Trump in February this year, confronted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Oval Office. The US president and vice-president berated the visiting leader, accusing Zelensky of not being grateful enough for US support that has sustained Ukraine's war effort. Ukraine's ambassador to the US watched with her head in her hands as the unprecedented scene unfolded.

"You've done enough talking. You're not winning this," Trump told him at one point. "You gotta be thankful. You don't have the cards."

"I'm not playing cards," Zelensky replied. "I'm very serious, Mr President. I'm the president in a war."

"You're gambling with World War Three," Trump responded. “And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country, that's backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have.” Vance retorted: "Have you said 'thank you' once this entire meeting? No."

WATCH