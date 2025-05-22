US President Donald Trump on Wednesday snapped at an NBC reporter who asked questions about the Qatari jet, calling him "terrible" and "not smart enough" to do his job. Trump accused the reporter of "diverting attention from more pressing issues".

The reporter questioned the US president during a tense meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House wherein Trump confronted the latter over the issue of genocide of Afrikaners.



However, Trump also called the Qatari gift 'a great thing'.



"What are you talking about? ...What are you talking about? You know... You need to get out of here... What does this have to do with Qatari Jet...? They are giving the United States Air Force a jet, and it's a great thing... We're talking about a lot of other things, and this NBC is trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You are a terrible reporter. Number one, you don't have what it takes to be a reporter. You are not smart enough," Trump said.

The US president also suggested that NBC and Brian Roberts, its parent company's CEO and chairperson, should be investigated for their operations, branding the network a "disgrace".



He defended the Qatari gift, adding, “But for you to go on to a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing. They also gave USD 5.1 trillion worth of investments in addition to the jet.”

Pentagon issues statement on Qatari jet

The Pentagon also revealed that the United States has accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jetliner as a gift from Qatar. The Pentagon in a statement said that the Air Force has been asked to find a way to rapidly upgrade it for use as a new Air Force One to transport President Donald Trump. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the Defence Department "will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with unverified claims of a ‘’white genocide’’ in South Africa.