'Bad things going on in Africa': Trump demands ‘explanation’ from South African prez on claims of white farmers facing ‘genocide’

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday (May 21), calling for a "reset" in relations between the two countries. The meeting followed growing tensions, triggered in part by Trump’s controversial claims about the treatment of white farmers in South Africa.

Trump repeats controversial “genocide” remarks

During their talks, Trump said the US had received “tremendous complaints” about Africa, including South Africa. He repeated allegations that white farmers in the country are facing persecution and even used the term “genocide”.

“We have many people that feel they’re being persecuted, and they’re coming to the United States,” Trump said. “Generally, they’re white farmers and they’re fleeing South Africa, and .... it’s a very sad thing to see. But I hope we can have an explanation of that, because I know you don’t want that.”

Trump added, “That's really the purpose of the meeting,” referring to the situation with white South Africans.

South Africa rejects genocide claim

South Africa has firmly denied Trump’s accusation of genocide against white farmers. Ramaphosa requested the meeting to address the claims directly and try to mend relations, which have reached their lowest point since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Refugee debate surfaces during talks

Trump was also questioned about why some white South Africans were allowed to apply for refugee status in the US, even though the broader refugee programme remains on hold.

In response, Trump said, “Don’t say we didn’t take them,” suggesting the US had accepted people who claimed to be fleeing persecution. He again pointed to illegal immigration across the southern border, repeating familiar themes about who is being let into the country.

Trump deflects with southern border rhetoric

When asked why Afrikaners might be treated differently to people from countries like Venezuela, Afghanistan or Haiti, Trump said, “They say there’s a lot of bad things going on in Africa and that’s what we’re going to be discussing today.”

He denied that the US is being selective in who it accepts as refugees, and added, “Just look to the southern border.”

Trump claims US brought peace to Congo

During the meeting, Trump also claimed that the US had played a key role in resolving conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, referencing Rwandan-backed rebel involvement.

“I think we have done it, believe it or not,” he said, without giving further detail.

Relations at a critical point

Ramaphosa’s appeal for a “reset” signals Pretoria’s concern over the direction of US-South Africa relations. The controversy surrounding Trump’s comments on white farmers has placed significant strain on diplomatic ties, and the meeting was seen as an attempt to restore communication and cooperation.