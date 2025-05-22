Days after US President Donald Trump's Middle East tour, the Pentagon has finally revealed that the United States has accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jetliner as a gift from Qatar. The Pentagon in a statement said that the Air Force has been asked to find a way to rapidly upgrade it for use as a new Air Force One to transport President Donald Trump.



Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the Defence Department "will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered."



"The secretary of defence has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations. The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement on Wednesday.

This comes amid legal and ethical concerns regarding gifts worth $400m from Qatar. Parnell did not address whether the administration had paid for the jet and referred any additional questions about the transfer to the US Air Force.



Trump had earlier said that the Defense Department is getting a gift "free of cost." Calling it a "very public and transparent transaction", Trump said that a 747 aircraft will "replace the 40-year-old Air Force One, temporarily."



Meanwhile, Qatar’s prime minister told Bloomberg that "this plane story is a Ministry of Defence to the Department of Defense transaction that is done in full transparency and very legally, and it is part of the cooperation that we have always been doing together for decades."

Violation of US Constitution?

Amid concerns of a violation of the US Constitution – its emoluments clause prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State" – and concerns about foreign influence, Trump defended the move on social media.

However, Senate Republicans indicated they have multiple concerns. “It would be better if Air Force One were a big, beautiful jet made in the United States of America,” said Sen. Josh Hawley. “If Qatar gives a plane to the president of the United States, it seems to me that raises questions of whether the administration would be in compliance with the gift law,” Sen. Susan Collins. “I’m not flying on a Qatari plane. They support Hamas...I don’t know how you make it safe,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who is an ardent Trump supporter. “

Highlights of this jet

It is a $400 million luxury plane

It has ultra-luxurious interiors

Gold-colored walls

Gold furnishings

A spacious master bedroom

A conference area accommodating 6-7 people

Multiple lounges and several bathrooms

Winding staircase leading to a second level

Plush carpeting

Leather couches

It is dubbed as “world’s most luxurious private jet”

Interior of the plane done by French interior design firm Alberto Pinto Cabinet



