United States President Donald Trump has embarked on a first major foreign trip in his second term to the Middle East and reports suggest that the 'Middle East man' - Jared Kushner - from his first term might be involved privately.

Kushner, president’s son-in-law, who served as a chief Middle East negotiator in Trump’s first term has not joined him officially for the trip but CNN reported that he may have been heavily involved in discussions with Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, about signing agreements that would normalise diplomatic relations with Israel.

Kushner, who played a central role in brokering the Abraham Accords, a historic series of agreements that normalised diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco is looking to expand the Abraham Accords in his second term.

Trump's 'Middle East man'

Though Jared Kusner was the chief negotiator who facilitated behind-the-scenes diplomacy in the Middle East for the Trump administration, he was heavily criticised for his lack of experience and perceived naivety regarding the complexities of the region. When Trump appointed him as a senior advisor tasked with one of the most volatile and diplomatically sensitive portfolios, many foreign policy experts and diplomats expressed concern. Kushner had no formal background in international relations, diplomacy, or Middle East studies—his prior experience was in real estate and business. Critics argued that he underestimated the depth of historical grievances, sectarian tensions, and regional dynamics, especially in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Kushner also led the development of the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal, released in January 2020 under the title “Peace to Prosperity.” This was a key point of criticism against him. Palestinian leaders not only rejected the plan but also accused Kushner of being biased toward Israel, pointing to his family’s personal and financial ties to Israeli institutions. Diplomats and analysts noted that the plan failed to address core Palestinian demands and ignored decades of nuanced negotiations, instead proposing what many saw as a transactional, top-down solution focused on economic incentives rather than political rights and sovereignty.

However, the Abraham Accords remained his major achievement in the region. He capitalised on shared regional concerns about Iran and a growing appetite for economic cooperation. He used strategic incentives—such as arms deals and U.S. policy concessions—to bring the parties to the table. The agreements marked a major shift in Middle East geopolitics and were widely seen as a diplomatic success, breaking with decades of Arab consensus that normalisation with Israel should only follow a resolution to the Palestinian issue.

In addition to peace initiatives, Kushner supported the administration’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran. He backed President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in 2018 and worked to unite Gulf Arab states and Israel in opposition to Iranian influence in the region. Though not the architect of Iran policy, Kushner played a supporting role in advancing this strategy through diplomatic alignment and security cooperation with U.S. allies in the region.

Kushner’s approach to the Middle East also involved cultivating a close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS). Their direct communications and mutual support helped shape U.S.-Saudi relations during Trump’s presidency. However, this relationship drew significant criticism, particularly after the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

