India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10). While US President Donald Trump claimed credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire, India's statement did not mention the United States. India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to fighting against terrorism but did not mention Trump or the US in his statement. Moreover, India's Ministry of Defence also briefed the nation on Pakistan's misinformation campaign, Operation Sindoor and ceasefire but did not mention the United States.

However, Trump and his team have claimed credit for the ceasefire between the two nuclear nations. This is despite US Vice President JD Vance saying a day before that America would not directly "intervene" in the matter as it is "none of America's business".

Trump and his team take credit

Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social announcing that India and Pakistan "have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire" and that "common sense and great intelligence" have prevailed. He congratulated both the countries for the ceasefire. The US Department of State in a statement called the ceasefire a 'US-brokered.'

US claims credit for India, Pakistan 'understanding' achieved on ceasing military hostilities.



State dept says it was a "U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire" between India and Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ycqOdH1rB6 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 10, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a post on X said that US Vice President JD Vance and Rubio engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials over 48 hours to confirm the ceasefire. Rubio also said that they spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, Indian National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Pakistani NSA Asim Malik.

Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 10, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance congratulated President Trump on the ceasefire, particularly Secretary Rubio. He also praised Indian and Pakistani leaders for their hard work and willingness for a ceasefire.

Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio.



And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire. https://t.co/ddDzFMAT3H — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif also gave credit to Trump and his team for "proactive role for peace in the region." He thanked US Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia. He hailed the United States "for facilitating" the ceasefire and highlighted that Pakistan accepted it in the interest of regional peace and stability.

We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region .



Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.



We also thank Vice President JD Vance and… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 10, 2025

'None of our business': Vance

A day before, in an interview with Fox News, US V-P Vance had said, "What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit. But we're not going to get involved in the middle of a war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it."

No mention of Trump in India's statement

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a press conference but did not mention Trump, Rubio, Vance or the United States. Misri said, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours ."

Foreign Secretary ShriVikram Misri has confirmed the implementation of a ceasefire under #OperationSindoor. At 15:35 hrs today, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart, and both sides agreed to halt all military action—on… pic.twitter.com/a1PfmiBZpg — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 10, 2025

Operation Sindoor

In a powerful and strategic response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces on early Wednesday (May 7) launched a series of precision strikes against nine terror camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under code-named Operation Sindoor. As per reports, at least five dreaded terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—two Pakistan-based terror outfits have been eliminated.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a briefing on May 10 said that Operation Sindoor that Pakistan targeted hospitals and schools during its attack by violating airspace in 26 locations.

Earlier on May 7, when India conducted Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India exercised its right to respond. They said that India's actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.

