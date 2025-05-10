After the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a ceasefire, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, exposed Pakistan’s misinformation campaign during a press briefing.

“Several attempts were made by Pakistan on spreading a misinformation campaign, as we have seen in the last few days,” Singh said.

“There were attempts made to say that our S-400 at our northern base was destroyed, which was completely false. And that it was destroyed by a JF-17, it was false information. Also, that the BrahMos installation was attacked and it was destroyed was false,” she added.

She further added, “The destruction of airfields at Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhuj, Nalia, etc., was also a false claim. The Forward Ammunition Depot at Chandigarh and Beas are also fit and fine, and we showed you in the photographs in the morning briefing today.”