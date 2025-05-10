In a powerful and strategic response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces on early Wednesday (May 7) launched a series of precision missile strikes against nine terror camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In a significant development, at least five dreaded terrorists have been eliminated in Operation Sindoor as per reports.

The operation, code-named Operation Sindoor, marks one of the most decisive and wide-reaching Indian military offensives against cross-border terror infrastructure in recent years.

Among the nine identified targets were key installations of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—two Pakistan-based terror outfits that have been behind some of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil for the past three decades.

Below are details of terrorists killed in Indian strikes on May 7 in Pakistan:

Mudassar Khadian Khas aka Mudassar and Abu Jundal, who was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba has been killed. He was in-charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke. He received a guard of honour at his funeral by the Pakistan Army, wreaths were laid on behalf of the Pakistan Army Chief and Punjab CM (Maryam Nawaz). His funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of JuD (a designated global terrorist). Besides this, a serving Lt. General of the Pak Army and the IG of Punjab Police attended the prayer ceremony.

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, who was affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar has also been eliminated. He was in-charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur. Jameel was actively involved in radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for JeM.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar aka Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, Ghosi Sahab, who was affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar has also been killed. Azhar handled weapons training for JeM. He was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir and was also wanted in the 1999 IC-814 hijacking case.

Khalid aka Abu Akasha, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, who was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir has also been reportedly eliminated.He was engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral was held in Faisalabad, and was attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad.

Mohammad Hassan Khan, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has also been eliminated. Khan played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.