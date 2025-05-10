Amid the constant escalation of the situation from the Pakistani side, Indian government sources say that India has decided to consider any future act of terror as an act of war. This comes after Pakistan launched drone attacks on several Indian cities. These attacks were thwarted by India's Air Defence systems. Additionally, India also called out the misinformation campaign being carried out by Pakistan amid rising tensions.

Operation Sindoor

In a powerful and strategic response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces on early Wednesday (May 7) launched a series of precision strikes against nine terror camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under code-named Operation Sindoor. As per reports, at least five dreaded terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—two Pakistan-based terror outfits have been eliminated.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a briefing on May 10 said that Operation Sindoor that Pakistan targeted hospitals and schools during its attack by violating airspace in 26 locations. "As a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur. This once again revealed their irresponsible tendency to attack civil infrastructure," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said.

Earlier on May 7, when India conducted Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India exercised its right to respond and hit nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They said that India's actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. India's strike was in response to the terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.