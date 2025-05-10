Advertisment
WION Updates on Fake News | India debunks Pakistan's misinformation amid escalating tensions

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

A few Pakistan-linked social media handles shared an old photo of an IAF crash and linked it to the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. PIB fact checked and said the image in circulation was of 2016.

Authored by: Gulshan Parveen
WION vs Fake News Photograph: (WION Web Desk)
WION vs Fake News Photograph: (WION Web Desk)
Fact Check - 1
Fact Check - 1

Fact Check - 2
Fact Check - 2

A false claim circulated on the internet that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, was captured in Pakistan. PIB fact-checked the false claim.

Fact Check - 3
Fact Check - 3

Qatar news agency Al Jazeera, citing Reuters, claimed that 10 explosions occurred in Srinagar. PIB fact-checked it and said that the claim was fake.

Fact Check - 4
Fact Check - 4

A news report by China Daily falsely claimed that three Indian jets crashed in Jammu and Kashmir. PIB refuted the claim.

Fact Check - 5
Fact Check - 5

A claim was circulated that Pakistan shot down a Sukhoi Su-30MKI. The claim was entirely false.

Fact Check - 6
Fact Check - 6

Another false claim circulated that Pakistan destroyed an Indian S-400 air defence system. PIB fact-checked the false claim.

Fact Check - 7
Fact Check - 7

A Social Media post falsely claimed that an Indian post had been destroyed. PIB said the claim was fake.

Fact Check - 8
Fact Check - 8

The Internet also falsely claimed that a cyber attack by Pakistan had caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional. This fake claim was also refused by PIB.

Indo-Pak war Operation Sindoor
