WION Updates on Fake News | India debunks Pakistan's misinformation amid escalating tensions

Fact Check - 1
A few Pakistan-linked social media handles shared an old photo of an IAF crash and linked it to the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. PIB fact checked and said the image in circulation was of 2016.
Fact Check - 2
A false claim circulated on the internet that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, was captured in Pakistan. PIB fact-checked the false claim.
Fact Check - 3
Qatar news agency Al Jazeera, citing Reuters, claimed that 10 explosions occurred in Srinagar. PIB fact-checked it and said that the claim was fake.
Fact Check - 4
A news report by China Daily falsely claimed that three Indian jets crashed in Jammu and Kashmir. PIB refuted the claim.
Fact Check - 5
A claim was circulated that Pakistan shot down a Sukhoi Su-30MKI. The claim was entirely false.
Fact Check - 6
Another false claim circulated that Pakistan destroyed an Indian S-400 air defence system. PIB fact-checked the false claim.
Fact Check - 7
A Social Media post falsely claimed that an Indian post had been destroyed. PIB said the claim was fake.
Fact Check - 8
The Internet also falsely claimed that a cyber attack by Pakistan had caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional. This fake claim was also refused by PIB.