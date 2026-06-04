/'Not Your Usual Tourism Hubs': 5 lesser-known FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities

Discover the 5 hidden gem host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026. From mountain views in Monterrey to Kansas City's soccer heart, explore beyond the usual hubs.
Mexico City and Guadalajara have rich World Cup pasts, but Monterrey brings a thriving modern backdrop. Nestled against the dramatic Sierra Madre peaks, its stadium offers stunning mountain views to match its immense passion for football.
Overshadowed by coastal cities, Kansas City is the heart of Midwest soccer. Home to MLS founder Sporting KC and the KC Current, it boasts the first stadium built for women’s sports, plus iconic barbecue, historic jazz, and beautiful fountains.
Often eclipsed by Cancun or Mexico City, Guadalajara is Mexico’s cultural heart and the birthplace of tequila and mariachi. It holds deep football romance as home to Chivas and a stage for Pelé’s legendary 1970 World Cup run.
While hockey dominates Canadian sports, Vancouver has a vocal soccer culture built around the Whitecaps. For World Cup travellers, it offers a stunning setting where a dense, glass-skylined urban core meets the Pacific and coastal mountains.
Marketed as Boston, matches happen 30 miles southwest in Foxborough. Replacing a typical urban venue with a scenic, forested New England backdrop, the town holds rich soccer history, having hosted the 1994 Men's and 1999 Women's World Cups.