/Does the ‘half-tank rule’ really boost your fuel economy by 2 per cent?

The half-tank rule claims to boost fuel efficiency by 2 per cent by reducing vehicle weight. However, halving a 71-litre tank saves only 0.5 per cent annually, and extra station trips cancel gains.
Many drivers argue that driving with a half-tank significantly reduces vehicle weight and cuts fuel consumption by 2 per cent. However, the actual weight of a full fuel tank represents less than 5 per cent of a standard car's total weight. Therefore, any theoretical savings from driving half-filled are minimal and mathematically insignificant.
Petrol weighs approximately 0.75 kilogrammes per litre, meaning a typical 71-litre tank carries 53.25 kilogrammes of fuel when completely full. Keeping it at half capacity removes roughly 26.6 kilogrammes of overall weight from your vehicle. This reduces the average fuel weight you actually carry by just 13.3 kilogrammes during your regular journeys.
Removing 50 kilogrammes from a vehicle typically saves only 1 to 2 per cent in overall fuel economy. Because the half-tank strategy only reduces average journey weight by 13.3 kilogrammes, it yields a minuscule fuel saving of just 0.2 to 0.5 per cent per year. The widely believed 2 per cent mileage boost is simply not supported by the mathematical data.
Filling up halfway requires you to stop for petrol twice as often, completely wiping out the three gallons of fuel you might save annually. The extra distance driven to reach petrol stations multiple times consumes more fuel than the initial weight reduction saves. Consequently, the true financial benefit of this method equates to practically Rs 0 over a year.
Instead of relying on the half-tank myth, removing an empty roof rack can genuinely reduce aerodynamic drag by up to 16 per cent at high speeds. Furthermore, shutting off your engine rather than idling for more than a few seconds actively conserves fuel. These practical steps deliver far more significant mileage improvements than shedding petrol weight.