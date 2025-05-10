The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the second briefing on the Operation Sindoor that Pakistan targeted hospitals and schools during its attack by violating airspace in 26 locations.

"As a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur. This once again revealed their irresponsible tendency of attacking civil infrastructure," Col Sofiya Qureshi said.

'India has responded appropriately'

"Pakistani escalatory and provocative actions have been seen over the last few days. India has responded appropriately. Early morning, we saw such a pattern this morning as well," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

"Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders; it has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India's military sites... India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda. They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base. They even attacked health facilities and schools," Col Sofiya Qureshi added.

"High-speed missile used by Pakistan, attempted to target air base in Punjab," Col Qureshi said. She also said that Pakistan misused international civilian airspace in Lahore. Moreover, she said that more deployment of Pakistani forces was also observed by India.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan."