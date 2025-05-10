Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply on Saturday as Pakistan launched an attack on India's Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Punjab. Hours later, on Saturday morning, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the recent cross-border tension.



According to the US Department of State spokesperson, Secretary Rubio emphasised that both sides must identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation. He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes.

Jaishankar later confirmed on X that he had a talk with Secretary Rubio and asserted that India's approach has been measured and will remain so.

Had a conversation with US @SecRubio this morning.



India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so.



🇮🇳 🇺🇸 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

The US Secretary of State had a similar call on Thursday when he spoke to S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In both his phone calls, he stressed on the need for immediate de-escalation as tensions heighten between the two countries.

Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan

During the MEA briefing on Saturday (May 10), Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian Armed Forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence in a statement said, "Pakistan continued its hostilities on 10 May 2025 by targeting places of worship like the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu. Multiple armed drones have been sent through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites. The Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant and are committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation."