India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri exposed Pakistan's false narratives and propaganda at a press conference about the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also showed pictures of the Air Force Stations with timestamps to confirm that Pakistan was pushing fake news.

"As you have seen, Pakistani claims about activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation and propaganda. On top of that, this is peddled by Pakistani state agencies," Misri said.

"The claims they have made about attacking and destroying various military installations and facilities are completely false," Misri said.

No Air Force Stations were destroyed

He also confirmed that none of the Air Force Stations have been destroyed, contrary to Pakistan's claims.

"The claim about the Air Force station in Sirsa being destroyed, completely false, as you have seen. The claim about Air Force Station in Suratgarh being destroyed, completely false again," Misri stated.

No S400 base destroyed

"There is a claim that has been made that the S400 base in Adampur was destroyed, completely false, once again," Misri clarified.

Notably, Pakistani media have been circulating reports that their jets destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in Adampur using hypersonic missiles.

Earlier, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) also stated on its Fact Check X handle that all claims about the S400 being destroyed are false. It stated that the claim is "FAKE" and "reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are baseless."

No critical Indian infrastructure destroyed

Misri further added that Pakistan has claimed that critical Indian infrastructure has been destroyed

"Claims have been made about large sections of critical Indian infrastructure, power system and cyber system being attacked and destroyed, completely false," Misri asserted.

Pakistan trying to sow discord between communities

Misri stated that Pakistan is "trying to sow discord between communities in India."

He mentioned that Pakistan has falsely claimed that India fired missiles towards Sri Amritsar Sahib.

"Pakistan is making ludicrous claims about India firing missiles towards Sri Amritsar Sahib."

He termed these attempts "lame" and "doomed for failure."

He also urged the media and people not to believe the lies being spread by the Pakistani government.

"I urge all of you and all those who watch this not to be misled by this tissue of lies that is being peddled by the Pakistani state for obvious purposes."

No Indian missiles hit Afghanistan

Misri also called out another false claim being made by Pakistan about Indian missiles hitting Afghanistan

"There is this completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. Totally frivolous allegation," he said.

"I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is that has, on multiple occasions, in just the last one and a half year, targeted the civilian population and infrastructure."

Pakistan attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure

He also stated that Pakistan has continued with its "campaign" of attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially in the states of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab."

"Earlier this morning, Pakistan shelled the town of Rajouri, killing the Additional District Development Commissioner Shri Rajkumar Thapa," Misri informed the media.

"We have also observed overnight damage to property and injuries to civilians in Ferozepur and Jalandhar, among other places."