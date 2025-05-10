"Pakistani escalatory and provocative actions have been seen over the last few days. India has responded appropriately. Early morning, we saw such a pattern this morning as well," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a briefing on Operation Sindoor on Saturday (May 10).

Col Sofiya Qureshi said that Pakistan violated airspace in 26 locations.

"High-speed missile used by Pakistan, attempted to target air base in Punjab," Col Qureshi said. She also said that Pakistan misused international civilian airspace in Lahore. Moreover, she said that more deployment of Pakistani forces was also observed by India.

MEA said that Pakistan targeted civilian centres, medical centres, and school bases in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have said on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Col Sofiya Qureshi said, "Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders; it has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India's military sites... India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda. They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base. They even attacked health facilities and schools."

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.