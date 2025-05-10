Tensions between India and Pakistan rose sharply after Pakistan launched an attack on India's Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday (May 10).

Advertisment

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an emergency meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) as Pakistan's military continues strikes on Indian civilians, sources revealed.

Pakistan claimed that its airbases, including Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Shorkot, Jhang, were targeted in a missile attack. The latest aggression follows Pakistan’s repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the International Border. For two nights in a row, Pakistan has fired across Indian territory and sent drones into sensitive areas.

What is NCA?

Advertisment

The NCA was established in February 2000 by Pakistan's National Security Council. The NCA is the highest civilian-military organisation in Pakistan tasked with commanding, controlling, and monitoring the nation's nuclear weapons program and strategic assets. It develops policy for all of the nation's strategic nuclear forces and organisations so that national security can be ensured through good governance of nuclear assets.

Headed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the NCA is responsible for ensuring and increasing the operational alertness and security of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal. It also functions as a strategic policy-making forum for weapons of mass destruction matters. Established in 2000, alongside its paramilitary wing—the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Force—the NCA succeeded the Air Force Strategic Command, originally formed in 1983 by then-Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Anwar Shamim. The task of the NCA goes far beyond nuclear command to encompass joint-space operations (e.g., military satellites), information warfare, missile defense, command and control (internal as well as external), intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), as well as over-all strategic deterrence. It commands the Army, Navy, and Air Force's strategic operations, providing the Prime Minister and cabinet with an integrated military institution to evaluate and react quickly to various threats from conventional to nuclear, chemical, biological, radiological, and cyber. Members of the NCA include the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The Director General of the Strategic Plans Division serves as the ex-officio secretary of the NCA, with the SPD acting as its secretariat.

When did Pak last held NCA meeting?

Advertisment

The previous meeting of Pakistan with NCA took place in 2019 when Prime Minister Imran Khan led a special session of the National Command Authority (NCA).

The National Command Authority meeting took place at the Prime Minister's office. The Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned the meeting amid Indian Air Force's violation of Line of Control (LoC).

The meeting was attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Army Chief General Qamar Javaid Bajwa. Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, heads of sensitive institutions, security officials, Director General Strategic Plans Division were also present in the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Finance Minister Asad Umar were also present in the meeting.