The Pakistan Army claimed that India carried out missile attacks on three key Pakistan Airforce Bases including Nur Khan Military Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid Airbase in Chakwal and Rafiqui Airbase in Shorkot, Jhang district, in the early hours of Saturday (10 May).

Pakistan alleged that India used an air-to-surface missile during the overnight attack. No official confirmation has come from the Indian side so far. Official details are expected at the MEA press conference at 10:00 AM IST.

Pak launches attacks, India thwarts successfully

After claiming missile attacks on its airbases, Pakistan has launched a series of attacks which India has thwarted successfully.

Pakistan's claims come after the Pakistani military had opened heavy shelling for the second night in a row on Friday (9 May) across areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

On Friday, Indian defence sources reported 26 drone sightings across the International Border and Line of Control. Several of these drones were suspected to be armed and aimed at both civilian and military targets.