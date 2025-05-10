Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday (May 10) paid a visit to the family of ADDC Rajouri Raj Kumar Thapa and shared his condolences.

Thapa, an Additional District Development Officer, was killed by Pakistan's artillery shelling that hit his official residence, critically injuring two of his staff members, early Saturday morning.

Pakistan's indiscriminate attacks on residential areas have already claimed the lives of at least five people, suggest reports.

Omar Abdullah shares condolences

The J&K chief minister visited ADDC Thapa's residence and shared his heartfelt condolences. On X, the J&K CM office posted pictures of Abdullah with Thapa's family and said that the slain ADDC's "service and sacrifice will never be forgotten," adding that the "Government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief."

Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, ADDC Rajouri who lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/dnn1ZUDXaS — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 10, 2025