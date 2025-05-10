Indo-Pak war | Pakistan showing intent to further escalate matter by moving troops forward: MEA

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose sharply after Pakistan launched an attack on India's Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday (May 10).

Advertisment

During the MEA briefing on Saturday (May 10), Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian Armed Forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates."

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence in a statement said, "Pakistan continued its hostilities on 10 May 2025 by targeting places of worship like the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu. Multiple armed drones have been sent through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites. The Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant and are committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation."

Advertisment

See the post below:

Pakistan continued its hostilities on 10 May 2025 by targeting places of worship like the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu. Multiple armed drones have been sent through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites. The Indian Armed Forces remain… pic.twitter.com/o317h7XChC — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 10, 2025

Advertisment

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Earlier this morning, Pakistan shelled the town of Rajouri, killing the Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa adding to the civilian casualties."

"There is this yet again completely ludicrous claim that Indian mailers have hit Afghanistan totally frivolous allegation and I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is that has on multiple occasions in just the last one and a half years targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan," he added.