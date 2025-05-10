India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. However, India remains committed to its fight against terror and EAM S Jaishankar also reiterated the same in his statement saying that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." Indian government sources have said that the stop of all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea does not mean that the country has rolled back its tough diplomatic actions against Pakistan.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan, including putting into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling its diplomats, calling back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closing the Attari border. India also closed its airspace for Pakistani flights and imposed a ban on ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

What India said in its press conference announcing ceasefire?

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a press conference on May said, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours ."

What Trump said?

Trump shared a post on Truth Social saying, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Soon after, his Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance also issued statements claiming that US played the role of a mediator.

Operation Sindoor

In a powerful and strategic response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces on early Wednesday (May 7) launched a series of precision strikes against nine terror camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under code-named Operation Sindoor. As per reports, at least five dreaded terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—two Pakistan-based terror outfits have been eliminated.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a briefing on May 10 said that Operation Sindoor that Pakistan targeted hospitals and schools during its attack by violating airspace in 26 locations. "As a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur. This once again revealed their irresponsible tendency to attack civil infrastructure," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said.

Earlier on May 7, when India conducted Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India exercised its right to respond and hit nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They said that India's actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. India's strike was in response to the terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.