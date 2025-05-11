US president Donald Trump has reacted to Vladimir Putin’s proposal for direct talks with Ukraine in Turkey on may 15. Taking to Truth Social, trump hailed the move by the Russian president and said this will at least "determine whether or not a deal is possible." He called the move a "possible end to the BLOODBATH," and urged the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "immediately" agree to it.

"President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote.

“At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly! I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won [not even close!] without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!” added Trump," he further said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy demanded a 30-day ceasefire from Russia starting May 12 before Ukraine agreed to any talks with Putin.

Notably, Putin has offered direct talks to Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul, “without preconditions” to reach to a solution to end the three-year conflict.