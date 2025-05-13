Dismissing ethical concerns about his plan to accept an airplane as a gift from the Qatari royal family, US President Donald Trump said that the Defense Department is getting a gift "free of cost." Calling it a "very public and transparent transaction", Trump said that a 747 aircraft will "replace the 40-year-old Air Force One, temporarily." News of the offer drew immediate criticism from Democrats and advocates of good government including Republicans, who warned it was a conflict of interest that could influence presidential decisions.

Advertisment

Read More | US President Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia on his first trip of second term; MBS welcomes him

This luxurious ‘flying palace’ Boeing 747-8 jumbo will be among the most expensive gifts ever given to the US by a foreign government. But what are the highlights of this luxurious jet?

It is a $400 million luxury plane

It has ultra-luxurious interiors

Gold-colored walls

Gold furnishings

A spacious master bedroom

A conference area accommodating 6-7 people

Multiple lounges and several bathrooms

Winding staircase leading to a second level

Plush carpeting



Leather couches

It is dubbed as “world’s most luxurious private jet”

Interior of the plane done by French interior design firm Alberto Pinto Cabinet

Advertisment

Read More | Is Donald Trump's 'Middle East man' Jared Kushner working behind the scenes for expansion of Abraham Accords?

Qatar denies reports of "gift" to Trump

Qatar, meanwhile, on Sunday acknowledged discussions with the US for the transfer of a luxury plane to be temporarily used as President Trump's Air Force One carrier but denied reports that the jet “is being gifted” or that a final decision had been made. Reacting to the report, Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s media attaché, in a statement said, “Reports that a jet is being gifted by Qatar to the United States government during the upcoming visit of President Trump are inaccurate.”

Advertisment

Criticism on the gift to Trump

Amid concerns of a violation of the US Constitution – its emoluments clause prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State" – and concerns about foreign influence, Trump defended the move on social media.

Read More | US President Trump embarks on Middle East tour with focus on business & regional tensions

Read More | Xi Jinping's 'self-isolation' message to Trump after trade deal, China says 'stop shifting blame' on fentanyl

However, Senate Republicans indicated they have multiple concerns. “It would be better if Air Force One were a big, beautiful jet made in the United States of America,” said Sen. Josh Hawley. “If Qatar gives a plane to the president of the United States, it seems to me that raises questions of whether the administration would be in compliance with the gift law,” Sen. Susan Collins. “I’m not flying on a Qatari plane. They support Hamas...I don’t know how you make it safe,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who is an ardent Trump supporter. “