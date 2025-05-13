US President Donald Trump has arrived in Saudi Arabia, in what will be the first stop of a three-day tour that will also see him visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS greeted him on his arrival.

Photograph: (AFP)

“The era of peace will return, and the commander-in-chief of the US armed forces will be in Washington to help safeguard the Gulf’s security and stand by its people – because he knows them well and believes in the importance of their friendship,” said Eric Trump while speaking to Saudi Arabia’s Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

As Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia, Royal Saudi Air Force's F-15 fighter jets escorted Air Force One. At least five fighter jets came flanking of the AF1's wings, three on the right side, two on the left side, just as the plane approached for landing.

“On behalf of President Trump, THANK YOU!” Dan Scavino, Assistant to Trump and the White House Deputy Chief of Staff posted on X with a video from the flight. WATCH here

While Israel’s war in Gaza and Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain front and center, the White House has framed the visit as a “historic return” to a region Trump first visited as president in 2017—when he famously posed over a glowing orb with Saudi and Egyptian leaders in Riyadh. By choosing again to begin his overseas travels within the oil-producing Gulf—instead of with long-standing Western partners—Trump is demonstrating the rising geopolitical influence of the region, and also emphasising his long-established personal and commercial connections there.