'Purchased a ring this week': Israeli Embassy reveals identity of 'beautiful couple' killed in Washington

Two Israeli embassy staffers were gunned down late on Wednesday (May 21) outside a Jewish museum in Washington allegedly by a Chicago man identified as Elias Rodriguez. Remembering the two Israeli embassy staffers, Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the US, said that they were a "beautiful couple." The Israeli ambassador was reportedly not at the museum event at the time of the shooting.



Leiter revealed that the man purchased a ring earlier this week to propose his girlfriend. "The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem," Leiter said.

In a post on X, Embassy of Israel to the USA revealed the victims identity as Yaron and Sarah.

As per reports, The DC shooting suspect was heard chanting “free Palestine, free Palestine” slogan during his arrest. The video of the incident has gone viral. Reports suggest that two Israeli staffers, a man and a woman, were seen pacing the sidewalk when they were shot down by a man.



Meanwhile, condemning the killing, US President Donald Trump said that the incident was "based obviously on antisemitism". Sharing his condolences for the families of the victims, he said that “hatred and radicalism have no place in USA.”

In a post on X, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice".

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations called the incident a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism".

Israeli embassy spokesman Tal Naim Cohen confirmed that two staff members were shot "at close range" while attending the event at the museum.

The embassy had "full faith" that authorities would "protect Israel's representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States", he said.