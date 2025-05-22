President Donald Trump will attend a summit of Group of Seven leaders in Canada next month, the White House said on Thursday (May 22), in a visit to a country that he has urged to become the 51st US state.

"President Trump will travel to the G7 leaders' summit in Canada from June 15 through the 17th," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a daily briefing. More details of his visit will be announced shortly, Leavitt said.

Over the past few months, relations between US-Canada relations have been marked by problems, fuelled by Trump’s repeated calls for Canada to join the United States and his imposition of implementing tariffs. However, the relations showed signs of positivity after newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House in May 2025, after he won the elections in April.

What is G7 Summit?



The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU).

At the G7 Summit, the leaders of the G7, which shares fundamental values such as freedom, democracy and human rights, exchange candid views on important challenges the international community is facing at that time, such as the global economy, regional affairs and various global issues, and issue a document as an outcome of such discussions.

With the leadership of the leaders of the G7, which shares fundamental values, the G7 has effectively responded to important challenges that the international community faces.

