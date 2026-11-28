OpenAI has accused Apple of trying to block its entry into the AI-powered devices market by stealing trade secrets and pressuring hardware suppliers not to work with the ChatGPT maker.

In a countersuit filed in a California federal court on Friday (November 27), OpenAI alleged that Apple's employment practices were designed to "trap" workers and prevent them from developing competing products.

The legal dispute began in July when Apple sued OpenAI and two former employees, accusing them of taking confidential information. Apple has dismissed OpenAI's latest claims as "a transparent attempt to distract from the substance" of its case.

OpenAI accuses Apple of blocking its device plans

OpenAI said it was developing AI-powered personal devices that could challenge Apple's dominance in the market.

The company alleged that Apple had asked shared hardware suppliers to reveal details of their projects with OpenAI, including the employees working on them. It claimed some suppliers had changed or postponed meetings out of fear of losing Apple's business.

One supplier allegedly moved OpenAI's production work to night shifts, while another abandoned planned work "because of threats from Apple".

OpenAI's lawyers accused the iPhone maker of seeking "to compete unfairly by any means available".

Trade secret theft allegations

OpenAI also accused a former Apple employee, who worked at the ChatGPT maker for six months before returning to Apple in June, of taking confidential documents.

The employee allegedly sent "dozens of OpenAI documents" related to a prototype to personal phone numbers before presenting the company's plans to senior Apple executives in July "at Apple's request".

OpenAI also challenged Apple's restrictions on former employees recruiting their former colleagues for a year after leaving the company. It further questioned the alleged practice of encouraging employees to store work documents in personal iCloud accounts, claiming this could later be used to accuse departing staff of stealing confidential information.

The legal dispute comes as the former partners increasingly compete in the AI devices market. Apple integrated ChatGPT into its products in 2024, while OpenAI is developing its first AI-powered personal devices with the design studio of Jony Ive, Apple's former design chief.

OpenAI also withdrew its request to dismiss Apple's lawsuit on Friday without explaining the decision.