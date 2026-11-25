Kilmar Ábrego García, whose deportation to El Salvador last year sparked a bitter legal battle, is now leaving the US for Spain. He is set to depart the country on a commercial flight, according to CBS. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin expressed delight at his self-deportation, saying that now he "cannot terrorise innocent Americans." He also reiterated the Trump administration's allegation that Abrego Garcia belongs to a gang, which his legal team has denied.

"To be clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia departed the United States pursuant to a removal order. He paid for his own flight and received no incentives. He will NEVER be allowed back inside the United States," said DHS in a social media post on the platform X.

Kilmar Ábrego García, who lived in Maryland, came to the US illegally as a teenager and married a US citizen. He was arrested in 2019 alongside three other men and detained by federal immigration authorities. He was granted protection from deportation to El Salvador at the time, citing the risk of persecution by a gang there, by a federal judge.

In a statement, Garcia's lawyer said that the departure was temporary and that he might return to the US. "We don't expect that to happen under this administration, which we know will never give him a fair shake, but we expect that the next administration will prioritise reunifying this family and bringing him back to Maryland," the statement said.

"Where he goes from here, where he chooses to settle for the next two years while he waits out the end of this administration, will be his choice, not the administration's choice."

"A year and a half ago, the Trump Administration wanted to leave Kilmar Ábrego García to rot in a Salvadoran gulag," said Democrat Senator of Maryland, Chris Van Hollen, in a statement on Tuesday. "Today, Kilmar is travelling to a country of his choice, a free man - unharmed and with dignity."