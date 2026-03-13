/Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo injury videos trigger domestic violence allegations

Videos circulating on social media on October 6, 2026, showed Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo receiving medical treatment with visible injuries, including a swollen lip, a cut under one eye, and blood on her clothes and the floor. The footage, along with clips of heated family confrontations and allegations that her husband Harold Duodu Norman slapped their daughter, sparked widespread concern and claims of domestic violence.



Nana Akua Addo, who married Norman in a private civil ceremony in March 2022, publicly pleaded in a blogger’s comment section for the videos to be removed, citing concern for her daughters. A 2021 interview in which she discussed her husband’s infidelity and the couple’s decision to stay together for their children also resurfaced. Childhood friend and media personality Mona Gucci posted a supportive Instagram message, describing Nana as “precious to me before the spotlight.”

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Public reaction on platforms including X and Instagram was intense, with users expressing outrage, calling for justice, and urging Nana to leave the marriage. Posts highlighting the contrast between her glamorous public image and the alleged private ordeal gained significant traction. Some clips purported to show Norman being escorted in handcuffs, fueling reports of his arrest.



Norman’s lawyers from Ba Law Consult issued a statement disputing the narrative. They claimed the visible injuries dated to a 2021 confrontation in which Nana allegedly accused him of infidelity and attempted to stab him; they said he acted in self-defence with a dressing mirror that broke. The lawyers noted an ongoing civil case (Rosemond Akua Adobea vrs Harold Duodu Norman) and confirmed the matter is under investigation by the Ghana Police Service’s Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU). Norman himself shared a video displaying bite marks, scratches, and blood on his body and torn clothes, asserting that Nana had assaulted him.



As of the evening of October 6, 2026, no official statement from the Ghana Police Service had independently confirmed an arrest or provided further details on the incident. The precise circumstances remain unclear amid the competing accounts.