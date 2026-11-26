US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed that he met Iranian representatives multiple times, confirming previously undisclosed contacts with Tehran as Washington continues to keep the possibility of further military action open.

“We met with the Iranians a couple times,” Kushner said during an interview with German media executive Mathias Döpfner on the MD Meets podcast.

Kushner made the disclosure while discussing his involvement in the Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts and responding to questions about potential conflicts between his government role and business interests.

Kushner says he worked with JD Vance on Iran

In the interview, Kushner said he had been asked to attend meetings concerning Iran before the conflict began.

“I was asked to go to a couple of meetings to determine on Iran. So we met with the Iranians a couple of times,” he said.

He added that after the war started, he worked under US Vice President JD Vance to help find a way forward.

“Since the war started, obviously I’ve worked under Vice President Vance to see if we can help him achieve and President Trump achieve an outcome there,” Kushner said.

He did not disclose when or where the meetings took place, identify the Iranian representatives involved or clarify whether the discussions produced any agreement. His remarks also did not establish whether the meetings were direct negotiations or contacts through intermediaries.

Trump keeps military options open

Kushner's disclosure comes as Trump has not ruled out further military action against Iran.

Asked whether Washington could consider additional strikes, Kushner said: “President Trump always keeps all his options on the table.”

He described the US president as “very focused” on Iran and said Trump had assembled a team to address the crisis.

Kushner also criticised Europe's response to the situation, saying: “The Europeans ask a lot of America.”