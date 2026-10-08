/Christa Pike ‘up and walking’ after botched execution – What we know

Christa Pike, the Tennessee death-row inmate who survived a failed lethal injection last week, is now walking around her hospital room, according to her lawyer. Pike was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition after prison staff administered two doses of pentobarbital during the execution. Her lawyers had warned beforehand that a medical condition could make the lethal injection procedure difficult.

Stephen Ferrell, a member of Pike’s legal team, told BBC that the 50-year-old remained mentally “foggy” but had begun moving around for the first time since the botched execution on September 30.

“She is up and walking for the first time today, but just around the room, not very far,” Ferrell said.

He said Pike’s arms had suffered significant injuries and that she was struggling to use them.

‘Somewhat foggy’ after lethal injection

Ferrell said Pike appeared to be improving physically but continued to experience confusion.

Describing her mental state, he said, “I think it’s kind of good and bad. Good that she is fairly with it, but she’s also somewhat foggy. She can lose her train of thought really easily and forgets where she’s going.”

Her lawyers remain uncertain about whether the effects of the failed execution could cause lasting harm.

“I assume [the situation for Pike] will keep improving, but there could be some permanent damage. We don’t know that yet,” Ferrell said.

Pike’s legal team is seeking psychological support for her and is opposing any attempt to execute her again using lethal injection.

Court orders evidence preserved

A Tennessee judge has ordered authorities to preserve evidence from the execution attempt, potentially laying the foundation for further legal action. Judge I’Ashea Myles ordered the state to retain items from the execution chamber, including IV lines, syringes, packaging, inserts and labels.

She also sought records documenting Pike’s psychological condition before, during and after the attempt, warning the state to take “special care” with potentially relevant information.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has paused executions in the state for the remainder of the year while officials investigate what went wrong.