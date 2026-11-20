The Oxford University Press has revealed the list of words it has shortlisted for Oxford Word of the Year 2026. Four words — microdrama, slopaganda, post-literate, and doomerism — has made to the top list. Based on voting that will go on till November 24, one of these will be selected the Oxford Word of the Year 2026. In a post on its website, the Oxford University Press (OUP) stated that 2026 has been a year of uncertainty and existential self-reflection and explained that the four shortlisted words encapsulate this feeling. Last year, the word of the year was “rage bait” — a term that described manipulative tactics used to increase engagement on social media posts. OUP draws up its Word of the Year shortlist by analysing how the English language has evolved over the past 12 months.

Post-literate

Post-literate is particularly an interesting pick as it designates “a period or society in which literacy and the importance of the written word have declined significantly.” Its inclusion in the shortlist reflects how reading has seen a decline in recent years and the harm already done by AI. “Reports of declining reading habits have raised fears about the loss of fundamental skills like critical thinking and empathy, while certain social media influencers admitted they have never read a book, prompting anxiety about changing cultural values, attention spans, and a possible link to a rise in widespread misinformation,” OUP said.

Doomerism

The word doomerism means “extreme pessimism, especially the view that catastrophic damage to humanity from a perceived threat such as artificial intelligence or climate change is inevitable and impossible to prevent.” In the year wherein artificial intelligence is the biggest topic of debate, the Oxford Press said that the word’s usage has been increasing since 2022, reflecting the public’s pessimism about the changes brought on by AI and climate change.

Slopaganda

The second word also relates to artificial intelligence. According to Oxford University Press, it means “Low-quality propaganda produced using generative artificial intelligence and widely distributed online, esp. via social media.” It also states that its usage has seen an increase of 1300% in relative frequency over the last one year. The word has negative connotations, with people growing increasingly wary of AI content.

Microdrama