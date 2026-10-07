/Why every nation's growth story now depends on its talent pipeline? Experts weigh in

In a global economy defined by rapid technological disruption, demographic shifts, and declining birth rates, countries can no longer rely solely on legacy industries or labour arbitrage to sustain long-term growth. It is heavily driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and clean energy. Winning nations require a continuous stream of specialised researchers, engineers, and developers to pioneer these fields.

However, beyond creating the pathway for technology growth, countries need to focus on the skills and training of the young generation to adopt and integrate these advanced tools to channelised it as per the requirements. As artificial intelligence, automation and digital platforms reshape every sector, the question facing governments and businesses is no longer limited to whether a skills gap exists, but how deep it runs and how quickly it can be closed. Nations with answers will shape the next phase of global growth; those that do not risk being left behind.



The challenge is widening because the target keeps moving. Each wave of technology rewrites what employers mean by "skilled", and AI has sharply accelerated that rewriting. Degree-led pathways and one-off training programmes, designed for a more stable job market, are struggling to keep up. For India, with its young workforce and ambitions of becoming a leading global economy, the stakes are particularly high.

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According to Arindam Ghosh, Head, India and South Asia, IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), the conversation must shift from whether talent has a skill to how well it can apply it. “The skills gap is no longer simply about whether talent has a particular skill; it is about the depth and application of that skill. Our research with AIHR highlights that capability progresses from Foundational to Proficient and Expert levels, and organisations need to understand where their talent actually stands. This is particularly important, as more than 87% of companies globally are facing, or expect to face, skills gaps. Our analysis of 2.97 million job postings also shows that future-ready talent needs both technical depth and strategic capabilities. For nations seeking sustainable economic growth, building a strong talent pipeline therefore means moving beyond generic training towards targeted, role-specific development that enables people to apply skills independently and lead innovation, ”Ghosh said.

That distinction matters for employers. Counting certifications or training hours reveals little about whether someone can perform at the level a role demands. Mapping capability across progressive levels lets organisations see where talent truly stands, invest where gaps are real, and avoid spending on training that changes nothing.

Skill changes as technology changes

The need to look beyond today's job descriptions is echoed by industry leaders. Phani Tangirala, MD & CEO, Expleo Solutions Limited, says, "Every time technology changes, the definition of "skilled" changes with it. AI is just making that painfully visible. We cannot build tomorrow's workforce by training people for today's jobs. The smarter play, the one we bet on internally, is to build capability from within, and that works the same way for a company as it does for a country. People are still on the other side of everything we build, and talent must understand what AI can and cannot do, because judgment and human connection still decide outcomes in customer relationships and beyond. Reskilling needs to be continuous, not a one-time reaction."

Together, the two views point to the same conclusion: the skills gap is a question of depth and durability, not just headcount. Capability must be measured honestly, built deliberately and renewed continuously, and technology fluency must be matched by the human judgment that machines cannot replicate.

For policymakers and business leaders, the path forward is becoming clearer. First, assess skills by proficiency rather than presence. Second, design role-specific learning tied to real business needs. Third, deepen partnerships between industry, educators and governments so that curricula evolve alongside the market, a theme also emphasised in recent global discussions on the role of industry in closing skills gaps and addressing the digital talent shortage. Finally, treat reskilling as an ongoing investment rather than a periodic response to disruption.