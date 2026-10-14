/Sundar Pichai announces Gemini 4 Argon rollout: Who can use Google’s advanced AI model?

Google has expanded access to Gemini 4 Argon, its advanced AI model, beyond cybersecurity specialists to enterprise customers and Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers worldwide. The company says the model can tackle complex engineering problems, analyse large collections of information and carry out multi-step professional tasks. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the availability in a post on X, writing: “Gemini 4 Argon is here.”

The rollout signals Google's push towards AI systems that can do more than answer questions, including managing extended workflows and connecting information across different formats.

Gemini 4 Argon: What can Google's AI model do?

According to Google, Gemini 4 Argon supports a context window of up to one million tokens. This allows users to provide large amounts of information, such as lengthy legal or financial documents, project folders and software codebases, for analysis.

The model can also work across formats, including PDFs, charts, images, audio and video. Users can ask it to combine information from these sources and turn it into research summaries, proposals or structured data.

Google says Argon can support multi-step tasks such as drafting documents, managing data workflows and setting up automated processes. It also highlights improvements in visual coding, spatial reasoning and mathematical precision.

These capabilities are intended to make the model useful for professionals handling work that involves several stages and different types of information.

Cybersecurity, science and research applications

Gemini 4 Argon was previously available to cybersecurity defenders. Google says it can help identify and patch critical security vulnerabilities, although the effectiveness of such work depends on the task and appropriate human checks.

The company also points to potential applications in quantum computing, nuclear fusion, rare disease diagnosis and enzyme design.

Alongside the rollout, Google is offering 10,000 scientists six months of free access to the highest usage tier of Antigravity, its AI development platform. The initiative is aimed at supporting scientific research and development.

Who can access Gemini 4 Argon?

Google says Gemini 4 Argon is available to enterprise users and Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers through the Gemini app. Eligible subscribers can also access it through AI Mode in Google Search.

The availability of specific features may depend on the subscription or product being used.