Google has denied reports of widespread layoffs in India but confirmed that around 30 roles were eliminated in its Cloud division last week. The clarification came on Tuesday, November 24, after claims of sudden job cuts and termination notices spread across social media. The company described the changes as a small organisational restructuring linked to shifting business priorities. However, it has not disclosed which teams were affected or provided details about the exit terms, leaving some questions unanswered.

Google confirms 30 roles eliminated in India

The clarification followed an X post by user Venkatesh Alla, who asked about reports of “huge layoffs” at Google India. The official Google Cloud India account responded that the rumours were “totally inaccurate”.

It added: “Last week, Google Cloud made a small organizational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritization of work.” The company repeated the same response under several posts discussing the alleged job cuts. However, it did not specify the locations, teams or functions affected by the restructuring.

What triggered the Google India layoff rumours?

The discussion gained attention after an anonymous post appeared on workplace forum Blind. The author described themselves as a Bengaluru-based, level-four Google employee and referred to discussions about job cuts across India-based Cloud teams. The post alleged that some employees were given 24-hour deadlines to resign or face termination, with only one month's severance. It also mentioned performance improvement plans that allegedly restricted internal transfers.

The anonymous user further referred to speculation about possible voluntary exit programmes or layoffs in Google's Platforms and Devices division in January 2027.

These claims have not been independently verified, and Google has not confirmed the alleged termination deadlines, severance arrangements or possible January cuts.

Are more Google layoffs coming in January?