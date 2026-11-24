Artificial intelligence (AI) systems may be developing new ways to communicate that researchers do not fully understand, according to Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton. The computer scientist, widely known as the ‘Godfather of AI’, has warned that this could become a serious challenge as AI agents grow more capable, share information and potentially become smarter than humans.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session at the University of Manitoba in Canada, Hinton said AI models break words into smaller units before learning how to combine them. He said researchers had seen systems creating new combinations of these pieces, apparently to communicate, but their purpose was not yet clear.

AI models may be combining word fragments in new ways

Unlike humans, AI language models process text using smaller units called tokens. A token can be a whole word, part of a word or even a character. Models learn patterns between these units and use them to process and generate language.

Hinton said AI systems were beginning to create combinations of these pieces that researchers had not explicitly taught them.

“We've seen them making up new combinations of pieces, apparently to talk, and we don't know what they're using them for,” he said.

His concern is not simply that machines might use unfamiliar words. If AI agents develop communication methods that people cannot interpret, monitoring their interactions and understanding their decisions could become more difficult.

Why 10,000 AI agents could learn faster than humans

Hinton also highlighted a major advantage digital intelligence has over people: multiple copies of an AI model can share what they learn.

He used the example of 10,000 AI agents working on different information. Each agent could learn from its own experience and share that knowledge with the others. This could allow the group to process far more information than one person could manage.

“You can now have 10,000 of them. Each of them is going slowly, but they can share what they learned. So they can get through a lot more data,” Hinton said.

Could AI improve without human instructions?

Hinton also discussed the possibility of AI systems learning and improving while not directly interacting with people.

He referred to systems such as Google's AlphaZero, which improved its game-playing ability through self-play. He suggested that language models could potentially examine their own beliefs, identify contradictions and correct them.

“Those systems presumably will be working and thinking and getting better when they're not talking to anybody,” he said.

Why Hinton's warning matters

The concern is about human oversight. If AI systems become more capable, communicate in ways people cannot follow and improve with less direct human input, researchers may find it harder to understand their behaviour.

However, Hinton's comments do not establish that AI systems have already developed a fully independent secret language. He described new combinations of language units whose purpose researchers do not yet understand.