/Wicketless on debut but India skipper Gill backs pacers Kamboj, Nabi for India ODIs ahead of World Cup 2027

India skipper Shubman Gill has identified pacers Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi as the bowlers who will be part of the ODI mix ahead of the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. The statement comes after Gill admitted that there is no time to experiment for India following the team's five-wicket loss against the West Indies on Saturday (Oct. 3) in the third ODI of the three-match series. India, however, won the series 2-1, but the bowlers took a beating in all three matches. Nabi conceded 84/0 in 8.5 overs in the second ODI, and Kamboj went for 82/0 in 9 overs in the third ODI, both on debut.

Gill earmarks Kamboj and Nabi for India's upcoming ODIs ahead of World Cup 2027

India is dealing with an injury to star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who offers balance to the team. Harshit Rana was first identified as the bowler who could replace Pandya and bat a bit as well, but he is injured as well. Gill's logic for backing Kamboj and Nabi is to find someone who can bowl and bat at number eight.

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"Anshul and Auqib are the kind of players who are going to be in the mix a lot. (With Prasidh injured) we had an opportunity to experiment with another player with the series being in the bag. So, we wanted to take that opportunity. And Anshul is someone who can bat at number 8. And that number is very crucial for us. We don’t know who will be fit at the World Cup. And if we want someone who can bowl and can bat a bit at number 8, Anshul and even Auqib can do the job," the skipper said at the press conference post the third ODI against the West Indies.

"They would have liked to have done a much better job. But it’s a little bit harsh on them. It’s not easy to come and be able to deliver straight away. In international cricket, sometimes you require a bit of time. Very few players just come in and start delivering for the team. I hope that they learn from their mistakes, from the opportunities that they get," Gill added.

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