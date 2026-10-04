/UEFA Nations League: Spain register another win, beat Czech Republic 3-1

Spain extended their strong start to the UEFA Nations League with a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic in Oviedo on Saturday, with Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Merino scoring for the hosts. The win kept Spain top of Group A3 and extended their unbeaten run within 90 minutes to 41 matches, with 31 wins and 10 draws, according to UEFA.

Playing a home international in Oviedo for the first time in 11 years, Spain took the lead in the sixth minute. Yamal received the ball around 18 yards from goal and curled a fine shot into the far corner. It was his third straight game with a goal for Spain.

The hosts continued to dominate and came close to adding another goal, as Dani Olmo saw his close-range effort blocked, while Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky made good saves to deny Alex Baena and Pedri.

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Spain eventually doubled their lead in the 35th minute, as Rodri reacted quickly to a loose ball inside the box and placed his shot into the top corner.

Spain remained in control after the break despite making two changes at half-time, with Yamal and Baena taken off as Luis de la Fuente managed his squad ahead of Tuesday’s game against Croatia.

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The Czech Republic improved after the break and reduced the deficit in the 69th minute, as Adam Hlozek’s pass found Jiri Slama, who sent a low shot into the bottom corner.

The visitors appeared to have equalised when substitute Ryan Naderi scored from close range, but the goal was ruled out for a foul during the build-up.

Spain were given another advantage in the 85th minute when Czech defender Ladislav Krejci received a second yellow card for a foul on Roberto Fernandez.

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Playing against 10 men, Spain regained control and sealed the win in the 90th minute. Merino reacted quickest to another loose ball inside the box and fired it into the net to make it 3-1.

The result keeps FIFA’s top-ranked Spain unbeaten in Group A3, while 48th-ranked Czech Republic are still waiting for their first win of the campaign.