/Hockey India announces cash reward for men’s team after Asian Games gold

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey praised the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams after both sides won gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games. He called the men’s team’s successful defence of their title a “fantastic achievement” and announced a cash reward of INR 11 lakh for the players.

India’s men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday (Oct 3) to win their second consecutive Asian Games gold and the victory also secured India a direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India’s 5-1 win was historic as the men’s team defended their Asian Games title for the first time. India had previously won gold in men’s hockey in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

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For the first time, both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams won gold medals at the same edition of the Asian Games. Hockey thus became only the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to achieve a double-gold finish at the continental event.

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said, “Team India has won back-to-back Asian Games gold medals. In the last Asian Games, we defeated Japan 5–1, and today, we beat Malaysia 5–1 in the final. Team India’s performance was excellent. Winning the gold medal again is a fantastic achievement. History has also been made here because, for the first time in Indian hockey history at the Asian Games, both the women’s and men’s teams have won gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Games.”

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Tirkey also praised the players, captains, coaches and support staff of both teams for their efforts. He felt the women’s team produced an even better performance in their final against China.

"Our players, coaches, support staff, and captain all did a fantastic job. In today's match, it looked like we would win against Malaysia. We got our goal late but managed to win 5-1. The most important thing is that we will qualify for the Olympics 2028 directly. Asian Games were our direct target. Everyone played their role really well across both teams. The women's team played much better. They played perfect hockey in the final," said Tirkey.

“Hockey India will be given Rs 11 lakhs as a cash prize for the men’s team. The support staff will be given Rs 5.5 lakhs,” he added.

Tirkey also thanked the Odisha government for its continued support of Indian hockey.