/'They played a good game': Carlo Ancelotti lauds India's fighting spirit despite 4-0 loss

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti praised India’s defensive organisation and counter-attacking approach after Brazil defeated the hosts 4-0 in a one-off friendly in Kolkata on Saturday (Oct 3). Ancelotti said India defended well, stayed organised and created some difficult moments for Brazil despite the heavy defeat at Salt Lake Stadium.

India managed to stay competitive for the first 25 minutes before the five-time world champions took control of the match. Brazil opened the scoring through Estevao and then created more chances as the game progressed.

“They tried to play their game. They defended, they were organised, they tried to play counter-attack. I think they played a good game. We had difficulty opening the score, but the moment we opened the score with Estevao, we had more opportunities to better control the game,” Ancelotti said while speaking at the post-match press conference.

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“It was a good experience. We gave a minute to the players that maybe was good for them to have a test. I think it was a good game, entertaining, with good intensity,” Ancelotti added.

Brazil dominated possession with 65.8 per cent of the ball, while India had 34.2 per cent. The visitors also had 20 attempts compared to India’s nine, with seven of Brazil’s shots on target and three from the hosts.

Brazil also had a big advantage in attacking touches inside the box, with 29 compared to India’s 12. They completed 156 passes in the final third, while India managed 29.

The visitors completed 90.3 per cent of their 652 passes, while India had an 83.6 per cent success rate from 330 passes.

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India made 23 clearances and six tackles, while Brazil recorded 14 clearances and 13 tackles.