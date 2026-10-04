/‘Amazing to get a chance to stand on podium’: Anahat Singh reflects on historic Asian Games silver

Indian squash star Anahat Singh called her historic silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games an “amazing” achievement, saying she was delighted to finish on the podium in her first singles appearance at the continental event. Anahat returned from Aichi-Nagoya with a silver in women’s singles and also helped India win bronze in the women’s team event. She also became the first Indian woman to win a singles silver in squash at the Asian Games.

The eight-member Indian squash team finished the Games with five medals - two silver and three bronze.

Speaking to ANI after returning to India, Anahat said she was proud of her performance but admitted that she had hoped to win gold.

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“It was my first time playing the singles event, so getting to win a medal and also getting a silver was amazing. Of course, with the Olympic criteria of getting the gold, I wanted to push a bit further and possibly go into getting gold, but it doesn’t always go your way. But I’m happy I was able to put on a good performance and take this with me so I can get a gold next time,” she said.

Anahat was beaten 0-3 by Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women’s singles final. She later helped India’s women’s team claim bronze after a 2-1 loss to Hong Kong in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Abhay Singh also returned with two medals, winning silver in the men’s singles and bronze in the men’s team event.

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Abhay lost 0-3 to Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the singles final, missing out on both the gold medal and the Olympic qualification spot that went to the singles champion. Squash will make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Speaking to ANI, Abhay said he was happy to contribute to India’s medal tally but was disappointed not to win gold.