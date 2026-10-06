/Smriti Mandhana named India captain across formats after Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

Opener Smriti Mandhana has been named India's all-format captain, hours after talismanic skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from leadership. Harmanpreet led India for nearly a decade, winning six multi-team ICC and ACC tournaments, including two gold medals at the Asian Games. Mandhana, her deputy during most of this period, had earlier led the women’s team in four ODIs and 18 T20Is. She has also captained Maharashtra in the domestic circuit and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).