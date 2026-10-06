Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Smriti Mandhana named India captain across formats after Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

Smriti Mandhana named India captain across formats after Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 22:09 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 22:09 IST
Smriti Mandhana named India captain across formats after Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

Smriti Mandhana named India captain across formats after Harmanpreet steps down Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Smriti Mandhana has been appointed as the new all-format captain of the Indian women's cricket team following Harmanpreet Kaur stepping down. Read full details.

Opener Smriti Mandhana has been named India's all-format captain, hours after talismanic skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from leadership. Harmanpreet led India for nearly a decade, winning six multi-team ICC and ACC tournaments, including two gold medals at the Asian Games. Mandhana, her deputy during most of this period, had earlier led the women’s team in four ODIs and 18 T20Is. She has also captained Maharashtra in the domestic circuit and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

More to follow…

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics