/Shubman Gill flags 2 major concerns for India after Chandigarh ODI defeat to WI

Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill wants to fine-tune a few areas despite beating the West Indies 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series. While the batting prospered for the hosts, with India posting 300-plus totals in all games, including their highest successful run chase in the second One-Dayer, their death bowling and fielding—mainly dropped catches—hurt them most. As Indian bowlers also leaked runs, Gill, who remained at the helm, flagged concerns.

"I feel sometimes we are not really clear whether we are attacking or we are defending, especially when we are bowling in the death overs," Gill said after India conceded the final ODI in New Chandigarh by five wickets. "One-Day is such a game; if the opposition is five or six down, you are never really sure what fields to take, whether we are going for the death too early or we are still, you know, bowling kind of like middle overs. I think these are some areas which we definitely need to be better at."

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While the Indian bowlers leaked 305 runs in the series opener in Trivandrum, they conceded 405 in the second and failed to defend 351 in the final match on Saturday night. India missed their frontline seamers, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, due to other national commitments and injury; instead, they were forced to field an inexperienced pace attack in three matches, with seasoned quick Mohammed Siraj getting only one game.

‘Disappointed to miss out on final ODI’

Gill clobbered a hundred, a record-breaking double hundred and a single-digit score in three ODIs against the West Indies, earning the Player of the Series award. Although his match-winning 223* in the second ODI helped India complete their highest successful run chase, and second-highest overall (behind South Africa's 438 against Australia in 2006), his failure in the final game at his home venue in New Chandigarh left him disappointed.

"I mean, you're always disappointed whenever you get out early, but I think today I don't think there could have been much that I would have done on that ball," he said.