/‘Dhoni told me you always…’: Shai Hope credits MS Dhoni for Chandigarh run chase masterclass

West Indies captain Shai Hope has credited talismanic MS Dhoni for his New Chandigarh masterclass, which scripted history for the visitors. Hope, who scored his 20th ODI hundred in the second One-Dayer in Guwahati, struck another in the third and final match, hitting a match-winning 162* in a record run chase. Hope stood as the visitors' main pillar after they lost their fifth wicket with over 60 runs required, and delivered for his team as West Indies completed their highest ODI run chase.

Speaking about the impact he had on his game after chatting with the veteran Indian keeper-batter Dhoni, Hope said, “I had a great chat with the great man MS Dhoni; he was telling me you always have more time than you think. So just trying not to focus too much on the end result. Just look at the process, try to break the game down as best as I can and find ways to get the boundaries in the back end.”

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Hope smashed 17 fours and three sixes in his marathon innings, helping West Indies salvage pride with a win in the final ODI. The right-hander anchored the chase from start to finish, as West Indies finally had a reason to smile after conceding the three-match ODI series.

Detailing the calculation of the chase, Hope said, “I even thought about the overs that the Indian team were behind. So, I knew they would have to bring a couple of fielders in, in the back end. So, it's always tough when you're trying to defend a score, and you got to have five men in the ring. So, all those things I calculated when I was batting. Just so happened that everything worked out for us in the back end.”

Dhoni, CSK and IPL

Hope's tribute underlines how Dhoni’s legendary finishing wisdom continues to inspire international stars. Meanwhile, Dhoni remains a talking point for his IPL franchise and its fans, with plenty to ponder. With the mini-IPL auction set for mid-December later this year, all eyes will be on Dhoni’s auction strategies and his future as an active player.