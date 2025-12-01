Serie A: Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic set for long lay-off with groin injury

Dusan Vlahovic is set to be out of action until well into the new year after Juventus said on Monday that the Serbia striker had suffered a groin injury during the weekend's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Vlahovic was forced off the field in the first half of Saturday's win in Turin, and Juve said that tests carried out on Monday had revealed "a high-grade injury" to a muscle in his left groin.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Further medical consultations will be necessary to determine the most appropriate treatment," added the club.

Italian media report that Vlahovic will not be back before February of next year.

Vlahovic has scored six times for Juve this season: three times in Serie A and three times in the Champions League.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

The 25-year-old had reclaimed his spot as starting centre-forward in the last month after Juve tried to offload him in the summer as his contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Now managed by former Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, Juve are seventh in Italy's top flight, five points behind leading duo AC Milan and Napoli.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.