/Mixed Team Table Tennis World Cup 2025: All you need to know about schedule, live streaming, India squad & format

The ITTF Mixed Team World Cup will take place at the Sichuan Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, from Nov 30 to Dec 7. India will send an eight-member team led by Commonwealth Games double gold winner Manika Batra and Asian Games bronze medallist Manav Thakkar. Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is also part of the squad. This is the third edition of the event, but this time it will be more important because the mixed team format will be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics for the first time.

Indian table tennis team

Manav Thakkar, Akash Pal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Payas Jain, Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Swastika Ghosh.

India’s group-stage schedule

Nov 30, Sunday: 2:30 pm (IST). onwards - India vs Croatia

Dec 1, Monday: 9:30 am (IST). onwards - India vs Japan

Dec 2, Tuesday: 9:30 am (IST). onwards - India vs Australia

Schedule

Nov 30, Sunday: 8:30 a.m. (Timings in IST) onwards - Stage 1: Round 1 group matches

onwards - Stage 1: Round 1 group matches Dec 1, Monday: 7:30 am onwards - Stage 1: Round 2 group matches

Dec 2, Tuesday: 7:30 am onwards - Stage 1: Round 3 group matches

Dec 3, Wednesday: 10:30 am onwards - Stage 2: Round 1 group matches

Dec 4, Thursday: 7:30 am onwards - Stage 2: Round 2 group matches

Dec 4, Thursday: 2:30 pm onwards - Stage 2: Round 3 group matches

Dec 5, Friday: 10:30 am onwards - Stage 2: Round 4 group matches

Dec 6, Saturday: 7:30 am onwards - Stage 2: Round 5 group matches

Dec 6, Saturday: 2:30 pm onwards - Stage 2: Round 6 group matches

Dec 7, Sunday: 7:30 am onwards - Stage 3: Semifinals

Dec 7, Sunday: 2:30 pm - Stage 3: Bronze medal match

Dec 7, Sunday: 4:30 pm - Stage 3: Final

Where to watch the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup?

The ITTF Mixed Team World Cup will be available to watch live for free on theITTF World YouTube channel in India. The tournament will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

ITTF Mixed Team World Cup - Format

There are total 16 teams, which are divided into four groups for the first stage. The top two teams from each group will move to Stage 2, which will have one combined pool of eight teams. After these matches, the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals.

Each team match (tie) follows a race to eight games. Every individual match is played in a best-of-three games format. Once a team reaches eight total games, the tie ends.