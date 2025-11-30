/Mixed Team Table Tennis World Cup 2025: All you need to know about schedule, live streaming, India squad & format

India has been placed in Group 2 for the opening stage of the tournament, where they will take on Japan, Australia and Croatia to secure a spot in the next round. The 2025 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup will be held from Nov 30 to Dec 7, 2025.
The ITTF Mixed Team World Cup will take place at the Sichuan Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, from Nov 30 to Dec 7. India will send an eight-member team led by Commonwealth Games double gold winner Manika Batra and Asian Games bronze medallist Manav Thakkar. Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is also part of the squad. This is the third edition of the event, but this time it will be more important because the mixed team format will be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics for the first time.
Manav Thakkar, Akash Pal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Payas Jain, Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Swastika Ghosh.
The ITTF Mixed Team World Cup will be available to watch live for free on theITTF World YouTube channel in India. The tournament will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.
There are total 16 teams, which are divided into four groups for the first stage. The top two teams from each group will move to Stage 2, which will have one combined pool of eight teams. After these matches, the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals.
Each team match (tie) follows a race to eight games. Every individual match is played in a best-of-three games format. Once a team reaches eight total games, the tie ends.
A tie starts with mixed doubles, followed by women’s singles and men’s singles. Players who play in mixed doubles cannot play in the singles matches.