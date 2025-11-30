/Can Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson form a strong opening pair for CSK? Ashwin share his views

Former Indian mystery spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his thoughts on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson opening for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League season. CSK acquired Samson via a trade with Rajasthan Royals (RR), sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange. With Samson joining the squad, he is expected to open the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Recently, Ashwin said he would be excited to watch them start the innings together because both have strong but different batting qualities.

“There is pedigree with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. Pedigree means you making quality runs and sustaining that for a period of time. We must not forget that. For me, I would love to see both of them go hammer and tongs at the opening slot. Both of them have different strengths. One is a caresser of the ball, while the other guy hits it hard so both of those qualities are there. So I will look at it in that fashion that I have two good openers,” said Ashwin on his Youtube Channel.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ashwin also pointed out that Gaikwad might prefer to bat at number three, as he already plays at that position for Maharashtra. He also picked Urvil Patel and Ayush Mhatre, two talented players who could bat in CSK's top order.

“But the early signs are that Ruturaj wants to bat at number 3 because he’s also batting at no 3 for Maharashtra. Which begs the question where will Urvil Patel bat? CSK are looking at Andre Russell very hard. Let’s see who all are there in the auction. I still think Urvil Patel can play at no 4. But then if he comes at number 4 it becomes completely right handed. But Urvil takes on the powerplay. So if we open with Rutu and Sanju, Urvil can come in at number 3 but Ayush has scored runs. It’s a tricky question but we’ll see how they solve their top four conundrum?,” he added.