/BCCI set to discuss future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup

Two of India’s biggest names, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are back in the headlines, not for a knock or a milestone, but for what their future in ODI cricket looks like. With the 2027 ODI World Cup still some distance away, early discussions have already started behind the scenes, and both stalwarts sit right at the centre of that conversation. The talk isn’t about what they’ve done. It’s about what comes next and how Indian cricket wants to shape the next ODI World Cup cycle.

According to a report by NDTV, the BCCI is preparing to hold internal meetings to map out the future of senior players as part of its long-term planning for the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The idea is to start this cycle with clarity: who fits into the 2027 framework, who transitions out gradually, and which roles need new faces. Nothing official has been announced yet, but early indications suggest the board doesn’t want to wait until the last minute to make tough calls.

Kohli and Rohit remain pillars of India’s white-ball cricket, and their experience still holds serious value. But age, workload, and the long path to 2027 naturally make them part of the bigger planning debate. Over the last two years, both have delivered in crucial moments, showing they can still change games. At the same time, the selectors know a World Cup-winning squad needs balance, depth, and game-time for the next group of players who will carry the baton forward.

A more fluid leadership model in ODIs, increased focus on all-rounders, and a younger, more adaptable middle order are all on the table as part of the early blueprint. Recent series have already hinted at a shift in approach, with more players being rotated into key roles.